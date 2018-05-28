Oil Prices Dive but Trump-Kim Hopes Boost Asian Equity Markets

Hong Kong: Oil prices extended losses in Asia Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they could raise output, but indications that Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un could be back on supported equity markets.
Both main contracts tanked on Friday after Saudi oil minister Khaled al-Faleh said his country could open the taps wider in the second half of the year to insure against any supply shocks.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.
Scottish nationalists rebooted their case for independence on Friday with a study claiming that Scots could be £4,100 (4,700…
Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed Friday, as Bank of England gover…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submissio…
