JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13,956 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,956 per dollar on Monday, May 7, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreiated by 0.4 percent or 56 points to Rp14,001 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.6 percent or 92.76 points to 5,885.1 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 216 stocks were up, 168 wer down and 14 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI), PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries Tbk (DSFI) and PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS).(WAH)