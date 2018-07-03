Turkish inflation Tops 15% for First Time since 2003

Ankara: Inflation in Turkey surged to over 15 percent in June for the first time in almost one-and-a-half decades, official statistics showed Tuesday, putting new pressure on the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to quell rising prices.
Consumer prices rose 15.39 percent in June from the same period the year earlier, sharply up on the 12.15 percent reading in May, according to the Turkish statistics office.
The European Union slapped revenge tariffs on iconic US products including bourbon, jeans and motorcycles on Friday in its opening…
While Iceland's World Cup coach is famously a dentist, and its squad has a boardgame publisher and a wine importer in its rank…
German police said Wednesday they had foiled a biological attack with last week's arrest of a Tunisian suspected jihadist in p…
The leaders of eight EU countries including Germany and France will hold crisis talks on migration in Brussels on Sunday to try to…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.97 percent or 112.83 points to 5,633.94 on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.45 percent or 83.13 points to 5,663.64 before break on Tuesday.
Asian markets struggled on Tuesday, with Hong Kong briefly tumbling more than three percent, as investors fret over looming China-…
The EU has warned Washington that a threat to slap Europe with major auto tariffs could inflict serious damage to the US economy a…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.9 percent or 52.47 points to 5,746.77 on Monday, July 2, 2018.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.59 percent in June 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said Monday. …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) appreciated by 0.12 percent or 7.17 points to 5,806.4 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.33 percent or 131.92 points to 5,799.237 per dollar on Friday, June 29, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on…