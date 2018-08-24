Govt May Increase Import Tariffs of 900 Consumption Goods: Minister

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has hinted the government may increase import tariffs of 900 consumption goods.
"We currently apply Income Tax Article 22. We will conduct a comprehensive review," said the finance minister in Jakarta on Friday.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018, the National Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today gathered his economic team to discuss about the rising global economic uncertainty.
Domestic and foreign investment realization in Indonesia grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year to Rp176.3 trillion in the second quarte…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has prepared measures to address volatile global financial markets.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said today the central bank is open to the possibility of hiking its 7 Days R…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Indonesian military to help maintain the country's invesment climate.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the European Union (EU) to ease trade and non-trade b…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced today that next year's budget deficit target has been set at 1.84 percent.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said today that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow 5.3 perc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise the 7 Days Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent after a Board of Governors Me…
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018, the National Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today gathered his economic team to discuss about the rising global economic uncertainty.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry to increase cement and steel supplies…