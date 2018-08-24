Govt May Increase Import Tariffs of 900 Consumption Goods: Minister

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has hinted the government may increase import tariffs of 900 consumption goods.



"We currently apply Income Tax Article 22. We will conduct a comprehensive review," said the finance minister in Jakarta on Friday.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier instructed his economic team to address widening current account deficit. The former Jakarta governor also proposed various measures to reduce non-essential imports.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018. Besides that, the country posted a current account deficit of $8 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018."The export growth is quite high but the import growth is still higher," said BPS head Suhariyanto in Jakarta earlier this month.(WAH)