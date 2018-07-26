En
Regional leaders Urged to Cut Red Tape

199 Ex-Corruption Convicts Have Applied to be DPRD Member Candidates: Bawaslu

199 Ex-Corruption Convicts Have Applied to be DPRD Member Candidates: Bawaslu

Regional leaders Urged to Cut Red Tape

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    26 Juli 2018 11:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Regional leaders Urged to Cut Red Tape
Indonesia has launched the online single submission system to improve investment services. (Photo:Medcom/Yogi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has once again encouraged regional leaders to eradicate overlapped regulations.

"I have asked all governors to accelerate export activities," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at Grand Sahid Jaya Hotel, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The central government recently launched the online single submission licensing system to boost domestic and foreign direct investments. The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs also created an online portal to support potential investors.

The system is designed to cut lengthy bureaucratic procedures. The innovation is aimed to ease business registration applications.

"You should process the applications quickly. So, the investors could start their projects on the next day," Jokowi said.

"We have launched the online single submission system. Meaning, they could track their applications," Jokowi added.



(WAH)

