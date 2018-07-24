Kadin Ready to Anticipate Weakening Rupiah

Jakarta: The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) members have prepared a number of strategies to address the weakening rupiah.



According to the group, they may take measures to increase efficiencies. In addition, they also may decrease profit margins to protect their consumers.

"We could mix those two options. We should anticipate increasing costs," said Kadin chairman Rosan P Roeslani at the Indonesian Stock Exchange Building, Senayan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018."BI held its key rate recently but it may increase the key rate in the future," he added.Last week, Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold its 7-days reverse repo rate at 5.25 percent. In addition, the central bank also decided to maintain its deposit facility and lending facility rates at 4.5 percent and six percent respectively.(WAH)