En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Decreases 0.2%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    20 April 2017 17:04 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Decreases 0.2%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

The trade volume reached around 11.3 billion shares. The trade value reached around 8.7 trillion rupiah.

Baca juga
As many as 119 stocks were up, 213 stocks were down and 93 stocks were stagnant.

The LQ45 decreased by 0.139 percent to 922.713 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index increased by 0.147 percent to 718.423 points.

The property sector decreased by 1.102 percent to 502.493 points. The miscellaneous sector increased by 2.101 percent to 1,454.867 points.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1634 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv