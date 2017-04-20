JCI Decreases 0.2%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.



The trade volume reached around 11.3 billion shares. The trade value reached around 8.7 trillion rupiah.

As many as 119 stocks were up, 213 stocks were down and 93 stocks were stagnant.The LQ45 decreased by 0.139 percent to 922.713 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index increased by 0.147 percent to 718.423 points.The property sector decreased by 1.102 percent to 502.493 points. The miscellaneous sector increased by 2.101 percent to 1,454.867 points.(WAH)