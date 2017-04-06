Darmin Says Indonesia's Growth Can Reach 5% in Q1 2017.

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach five percent in the first quarter of 2017.



"Economic growth can reach five percent," Darmin said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The country bagged a lot of investments in the past few months.The country also experienced succesfull harvests in the past few weeks."Therefore, economic growth can reach five percent," Darmin reiterated.The country's economy expanded 4.97 percent in the same period last year.(WAH)