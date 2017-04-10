Gov't Committed to Reduce Energy Costs

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has issued the 2017-2026 electricity supply business plan .
The government will reduce energy costs. The government will also boost energy infrastructures.
State-owned Chinese energy major Sinopec said 2016 net profit jumped 44 percent, its first annual profit rise in three years, as s…
PT Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik visited the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Mo…
PT Pertamina's annual general shareholders meeting has officially appointed Elia Massa Manik as the new president director.
Indonesian Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan and Swedish Energy Minister Ibrahim Baylan have signed a memorandum on understanding on …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan will visit …
The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will release guidelines for gas imports soon.
The government will allow gas imports when local gas prices go beyond 11.5 percent of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP).
Pertamina president director Dwi Soetjipto and deputy president director Ahmad Bambang have been dismissed from their positions.
The government has revealed that the country will import gas in 2019.
The government will build ten solar power plants in East Nusa Tenggara, Papua and West Papua this year.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has revealed that upstream oil and gas investment realization reached USD1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's gross domestic product growth can…
PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is optimitistic that the Jatigede Hydro Power Plant project can be completed by 2019.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes Indonesia's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.1 percent this year and 5.3 pe…
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) decreased to USD48.71 per barrel in March from USD52.50 per barrel in Februa…