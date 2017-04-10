Gov't Committed to Reduce Energy Costs

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has issued the 2017-2026 electricity supply business plan .



The government will reduce energy costs. The government will also boost energy infrastructures.

"We will optimize local energy sources," he said in Jakarta on Monday."We will prioritize efficient energy technologies," he continued.The government will promote renewable energy power plants. The government will also evaluate oil-fired power plants."Renewable energy power plants will be around 22.5 percent," he said."Oil-fired power plants will be around 0.5 percent," he added.(WAH)