Indonesia's Exports Down 13.17% in April 2017: BPS

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that the country's exports decreased by 10.30 percent to USD13.17 billion in April 2017 from USD14.59 bilion in March 2017.



Meanwhile, the country's oil and gas exports decreased by 35.36 percent to USD980 million in April 2017 from USD1.51 billion in March 2017.

Moreover, the country's non-oil and gas exports decreased by 7.43 percent to USD12.19 billion in April 2017 from USD13.11 billion in March 2017."The decrease is quite normal," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said on Monday.The county's largest export destinations were China, the United States and India last month.(WAH)