JISDOR Depreciates 11 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Friday, July 28, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate depreciated by six points to Rp13,324 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 10 points to Rp13,3014 per dollar on Wednesday, Ju…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 5 points to Rp13,347 per dollar on Friday, July 14…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 26 points to Rp13,342 per dollar on Thursday, July…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,368 per United States dollar on …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciaed by 21 points to Rp13,387 per United States dollar on T…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 ponts to Rp13,408 per United States dollar on M…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,397 per United States dollar on …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 15 points to Rp13,364 per dollar on Thursday, July…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 10.86 points or 0.19 percent to 5,808 points in the end of the first session on Fri…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo launched the National Islamic Financial Committee (KNKS) at the State Palace in Gambir, C…
Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,315 per dollar on Thursda…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.538 points or 0.337 percent to 5,819.744 points on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
The House of Representatives approved the 2017 state budget amendment during the plenary meeting at the Parliament Building Comple…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.733 points or 0.340 percent to 5,819.939 points in the end of the first session …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 2017 Inflation Control Coordinating Meeting at Grand Shaid Hotel in Tanah ab…
Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received World bank President Jim Yong Kim at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate depreciated by 14 points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Wednesday, July 26, 2…