JISDOR Depreciates 11 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Friday, July 28, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah currency rate depreciated by six points to Rp13,324 per dollar today.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange recorded that the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points this afternoon.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares worth around 7.9 trillion rupiah.About 163 stocks were up, 171 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)