Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Indonesia Posts $1.82 Billion Trade Deficit in October: BPS

Desi Angriani    •    15 November 2018 13:43 WIB
BPS head Suhariyanto (left) (Photo:Medcom.id/Desi Angriani)

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $1.82 billion in October 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Thursday.

"The oil and gas sector posted a deficit of $1.4 billion. The non-oil and gas sector posted a deficit of $0.4 billion," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told reporters.

According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD15.8 billion last month. It increased by 4.99 percent compared to the previous month.

In the meantime, the country's import value stood at USD17.62 billion last month. It increased by 20.6 percent compared to the previous month.

"Non-oil and gas imports stood at USD14.71 billion in October 2018. It increased by 19.42 percent compared to September 2018," the report stated.

"Oil and gas imports stood at USD2.91 billion in October 2018. It increased by 26.97 percent compared to September 2018," the report said.



