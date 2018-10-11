Jokowi Urges All Countries to Support Fintech Startups

Nusa Dua: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged all countries to formulate regulations that can support finance technology start-up companies.
"Open and accurate regulations will prevent excessive interventions from governments. These kind of regulations will provide freedom to creators," he said during the Bali Fintech Agenda in Nusa Dua.
