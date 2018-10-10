OECD Says Indonesian Economy Still Strong

Bali: A survey by the Organization of for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the economy of Indonesia is still strong amid rising pressures.



The latest OECD Economic Survey of Indonesia projects growth of 5.2% this year and 5.3% in 2019 and lays out an agenda for making the economy more resilient and more inclusive.

The Survey was presented on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank presented in Bali by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati,"The Indonesian economy is growing at healthy rates, and a demographic dividend will further boost growth in the coming years," OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria said."The challenge going forward will be to create the conditions to ensure that future generations have the opportunities for a better life. Infrastructure, education, health and job quality still pose important challenges that must be addressed to ensure that Indonesia achieves sustainable and inclusive growth.” he added.OECD is an international organisation that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people worldwide. It provides a forum in which governments can work together to share experiences and seek solutions to the economic, social and governance challenges they face.OECD and Indonesia signed a Framework of Cooperation Agreement in 2012. The Paris-based organisation established its Jakarta office in 2015.(WAH)