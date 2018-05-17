EU Unveils Incentives to Avert Trump Trade war

Sofia: EU leaders meeting in Bulgaria pledged Thursday to refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a permanent exemption from painful metals tariffs that are set to kick in on June 1.
However, as an incentive to US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the hard-nosed negotiator for the Trump administration, leaders floated ideas that could be acted on if Europe is let off the hook.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent during a Board of Governors' meeti…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 points to Rp14,074 per dollar on Thursday, May 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.74 percent or 42.98 points to 5884.44 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.
The Finance Ministry strongly believes the government budget deficit will reach below 2.19 percent in the end of 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 44 points to Rp14,020 per dollar on Tuesday, May 15…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.