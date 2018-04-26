JISDOR Depreciates 0.3 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 42 points to Rp13,930 per dollar on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.22 percent or 30 points to Rp13,891 per dollar as of 4:58 AM EDT or 3:58 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,770 per dollar on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,766 per dollar on Monday, April 1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,771 per dollar on Friday, April…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,767 per dollar on Thursday, Ap…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, Apr…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Monday, March…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 43 points to Rp13,780 per dollar on Friday, March 2…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,737 per dollar on Thursday, March…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday urged eurozone countries to honour their promises to provide debt re…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
South Korean telecoms giant Samsung Electronics saw net profits leap by more than half in the first quarter, it said Thursday, tha…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points to Rp13,888 per dollar on Wednesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Hundreds of Bangladeshis staged protests and tearful tributes at Rana Plaza Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of one of the world&#…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,900 per dollar on Tuesday, April…
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.19 percent or 74.77 points to 6,233.38 before break on Tuesday.
China is trying to shed its notoriety as a hub for counterfeit goods, a battleground in an ongoing trade dispute with the United S…