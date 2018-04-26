En
JISDOR Depreciates 0.3 Percent

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    26 April 2018 17:58 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Prasetyo Utomo)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 42 points to Rp13,930 per dollar on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by  0.22 percent or 30 points to Rp13,891 per dollar as of 4:58 AM EDT or 3:58 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 345 stocks were down, 67 were up and 81 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN) ad PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX).


(WAH)

