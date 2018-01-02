En
South Korea Proposes High-Level Talks with North

Nine Dead as Fresh Protests Hit Iran

Indonesia Records Annual Inflation of 3.61% in 2017: BPS

JCI Drops to 6,339

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,542 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    02 Januari 2018 19:10 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops to 6,339
Illustration (Photo: MI/Usman Iskandar)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.

In the closing session, the transaction volume was about 8.64 billion shares worth around 5.79 trillion rupiahs.

Meanwhile, as many as 191 stocks were down, 177 were up and 91 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.29 percent, or 3.16 points, to 1,076.23 in the closing session.

In the second session, the top losers were Pt Asuransi Jiwa Syariah Jasa Mitra Abadi (JMAS), PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP) and Pt Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).

On the other hand, PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk PSSI, PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk (APLN).


(WAH)

