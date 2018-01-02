JCI Drops to 6,339

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
In the closing session, the transaction volume was about 8.64 billion shares worth around 5.79 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.91 points to 6,292.08 before break on Thursday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.9 percent, or 56.15 points, to 6,277.17 on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.48 percent, or 29.97 points, to 6,250.99 on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 37.62 points to 6,221.01 on Friday, December 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.18 percent or 11.31 points to 6,172.09 Friday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.21 percent, or 73.91 points, to 6,183.39 on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.1 percent, or 68.08 points, to 6099,59 on Wednesday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.55 percent, or 33.7 points, to 6,167.67 on Tuesday, November 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.53 percent, or 32.75 points, to 6,166.72 on Tuesday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.54 points, to 6,133.96 on Monday, December 18, 2017.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent, or six points from Rp13,548 per dollar to Rp13,542 pe…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's inflation rate stood at 3.61 percent in 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.99 percent or 62.85 points to 6,416.5 before break on Tuesday morning.
US banking giant Goldman Sachs said Friday the recently-enacted US tax reform will cut its earnings this year by about $5 billion,…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,560 per dollar to Rp13,548 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on Friday, December 29, 2017.
China will temporarily waive income taxes for foreign companies on profits they reinvest in the country as Beijing battles to reta…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to attend the Indonesia Stocks Exchange (IDX) closing bell ceremony on Friday, Dec…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent, or 49.02 points to 6,363.07 before break on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,562 per dollar to Rp13,560 per…