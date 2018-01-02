JCI Drops to 6,339

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.



In the closing session, the transaction volume was about 8.64 billion shares worth around 5.79 trillion rupiahs.

Meanwhile, as many as 191 stocks were down, 177 were up and 91 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.29 percent, or 3.16 points, to 1,076.23 in the closing session.In the second session, the top losers were Pt Asuransi Jiwa Syariah Jasa Mitra Abadi (JMAS), PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP) and Pt Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).On the other hand, PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk PSSI, PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk (APLN).(WAH)