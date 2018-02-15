En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 2.82 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    15 Februari 2018 16:34 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 2.82 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.04 percent or 2.82 points to 6,591.58 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.6 billion shares worth around 7.42 trillion rupiahs.

Baca juga
In addition, 155 stocks were down, 183 were up and 135 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.2 percent or 2.24 points to 1,108.92 in the closing session.

In the afternoon session, the top losers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia Tbk (ISSP) and PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL).

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI) and PT Eureka Prima Jakarta (LCGP).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.9746 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv