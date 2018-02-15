JCI Down 2.82 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.04 percent or 2.82 points to 6,591.58 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.6 billion shares worth around 7.42 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, 155 stocks were down, 183 were up and 135 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.2 percent or 2.24 points to 1,108.92 in the closing session.In the afternoon session, the top losers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia Tbk (ISSP) and PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI) and PT Eureka Prima Jakarta (LCGP).(WAH)