'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Aceh Governor to Accelerate KEK Arun Lhokseumawe

Desi Angriani    •    13 Februari 2018 19:31 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Aceh Governor to Accelerate KEK Arun Lhokseumawe
Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf (Photo:Medcom.id/Desi Angriani)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf to realize the Arun Lhokseumawe Special Economic Zone (KEK Arun Lhokseumawe) project.

"If we can fulfill the administrative procedure, we will accelerate the next process," said the local leader at the Vice President's Office this afternoon.

"There are a lot of prospective investors. They are mostly energy companies," he added.

According to the Aceh provincial administration, a Turkish company is interested to develop a geothermal power plant in the special economic zone. Meanwhile, a Chinese compay is intereted to develop a hydro power plant in the region.

"We want to create more jobs. We need to eradicate unemployement issues," he added.

KEK Arun Lhokseumawe will cover more than 2.6 thousand hectares of land. The special economic zone will focus on oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper, agriculture as well as logistics sectors.


(WAH)

