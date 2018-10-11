World Bank Praises Indonesia's Poverty Reduction Efforts

Jakarta: World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Thursday praised the Indonesian government's efforts to eradicate the country's extreme poverty issues.



According to the World Bank data, the country's poverty rate has decreased by half since 2000. In addition, the country's GDP per capita has improved fivefold since the beginning of the century.

"We think the progress is very impressive. We believe this nation can continue its success," the World Bank leader said in Bali this morning.Bali is hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to kick off the Annual Meetings Plenary later today.The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)