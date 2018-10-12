Winter Is Coming: Jokowi

Nusa Dua: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday said both developed and developing countries should must strengthen cooperation to address global economic risks.
"Many countries are facing slower growths, looming trade wars and disruptive technological innovations. Emerging countries are experiencing huge economic risks," said Jokowi in the holiday island of Bali this morning.
