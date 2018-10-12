En
Suci Sedya Utami    •    12 Oktober 2018 12:59 WIB
global economy (en)
En Business (En)
Winter Is Coming: Jokowi
Preisdent Joko Widodo

Nusa Dua: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday said both developed and developing countries should must strengthen cooperation to address global economic risks.

"Many countries are facing slower growths, looming trade wars and disruptive technological innovations. Emerging countries are experiencing huge economic risks," said Jokowi in the holiday island of Bali this morning.

Bali is hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week. It welcomes around 34 thousand participants representing various institutions.

"There are many troubles in the world economy. It is appropriate to say Winter is Coming," Jokowi said.

"Is this now the right time for rivalry and competition? Or is this the right time for collaboration and collaboration ?" Jokowi said.

The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.


(WAH)

