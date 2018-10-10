RI's Current Account Deficit Will Reach 2.9% in 2018: Central Bank

Bali: Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo on Wednesday said Indonesia's current account deficit will reach 2.9 percent of GDP by the end of 2018.
"Our estimation is 2.9 percent. It is still below three percent," said the central bank leader during the 2018 Central Banking Forum in the holiday island of Bali.
