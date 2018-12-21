OSS Receives 1300 Requests Per Day: Ministry

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has revealed the online single submission (OSS) licensing system served around 225 thousand permit requests from July 9 until December 21.



"OSS served around 1,300 permit requests per day," the ministry's secretary Susiwijono told a press conference on Friday.

Last month, the government officially announced its sixteenth economic policy package. The policy package consists of expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI)and strengtheninng of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion last month. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)