Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus of 0.23 Billion in September 2018

Ma'ruf Meets Sultan Hamengkubuwono X in Yogyakarta

Jokowi Attends 65th Anniversary of UKI

RI's Trade Balance Starts Recovering: Sri Mulyani

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    15 Oktober 2018 16:04 WIB
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI/Erlangga)

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes that Indonesia's trade balance will recover by the end of 2018.

"September's trade balance was positive but the oil and gas trade balance was still negative," she told reporters on Monday.

Last month, the country recorded a trade surplus of USD 0.23 billion. On the other hand, the oil and gas sector recorded a trade deficit of 1.07 billion.

"We need to stay on the right track. We need to accelerate the process," she added.

The country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number decreased by 6.58 percent compared to the previous month.

The country's import value stood at USD14.6 billion last month. The number decreased by 13.18 percent compared to the previous month.


(WAH)

