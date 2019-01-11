New Regulation on Online Motorcycle Taxi to be Issued in March

Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry is planning to issue the Transportation Minister's Regulation on Online Motorcycle Taxi Services in March 2019.



"It will cover tariff, partnership status, suspension, safety and security," the ministry's land transportation director general Budi Setiadi told Medcom.id on Friday, January 11, 2019.

"It will provide legal certainty for the industry," the official added.According to the government data, the creative economy sector contributes more than 7.4 % of Indonesia's GDP. In addition, the creative economy industry provide nearly 17 million jobs.Gojek, Traveloka, Tokopedia and Buka Lapak are Indonesian startups with Unicorn status. Gojek is the pioneer of app-based motorcycle taxi services in Indonesia.(WAH)