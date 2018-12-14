Jakarta-Surabaya Toll Road Could Attract Travelers: Minister

Kulon Progo: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi strongly believes that many travelers will use the Jakarta-Surabaya toll road during Christmas holiday.
"The toll road is very atractive for travelers. People are curious about the toll road," Minister Budi said here on Friday.
State-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I (Pelindo I) is optimistic that the Kuala Tanjung port could be fully operationa…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the Sragen-Ngawi segment of the Solo-Ngawi toll road in Sragen regency on Wed…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that a number of transportion infrastructure projects would be completed in the …
PT Astra Honda Motor financial director Erix Sadikin has predicted the national motorcycle market could stay stagnant next year. Â…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs on Thursday said that the government is not planning to dissolve the Batam Industri…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged traditional market merchants to learn about cashless payment systems. Â …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated that the central government will inaugurate a number of infrastructure pro…
Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara on Friday said inflation stood at 0.3 percent month-to-month in the first …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is optimistic that the rupiah could continue its positive trend until t…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged start-up companies to develop systems that could help small and medium ent…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Thursday said that the budget deficit stood at 1.95 percent of gross domestic product (G…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has ensured that the New Yogyakarta International Airport project would be fully operatio…