Jakarta-Surabaya Toll Road Could Attract Travelers: Minister

Kulon Progo: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi strongly believes that many travelers will use the Jakarta-Surabaya toll road during Christmas holiday.



"The toll road is very atractive for travelers. People are curious about the toll road," Minister Budi said here on Friday.

"We can cooperate with local governments. Travelers can visit nearby destinations," Minister Budi added.By the end of this year, the Tran-Java toll road project will connect Merak, Banten and Surabaya, East Java. In 2019, the central government will extend the network to Banyuwangi, East Java.The Trans-Java toll road is expected to cover all provinces in Java island. The total length of the toll road is estimated to reach around 1,167 kilometres."Jakarta and Surabaya will be fully connected by the end of the year," President Jokowi told reporters few weeks ago."This toll road should be able to boost the mobility of goods and people," President Jokowi added.(WAH)