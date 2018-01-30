JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13398 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 71 points from Rp13,327 per dollar to Rp13,398 per dollar on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.51 percent or 68 points from Rp13,366 per dollar to Rp13,434 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.57 percent or 105.13 points to 6,575.49 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.74 billion shares worth around 10.43 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 280 stocks were down, 98 were up and 102 were unchanged.(WAH)