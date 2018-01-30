JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13398 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 71 points from Rp13,327 per dollar to Rp13,398 per dollar on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.51 percent or 68 points from Rp13,366 per dollar to Rp13,434 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 42 points to Rp13,365 per dollar on Thursday, Janua…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.07 percent or 10 points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Wednesday, Janu…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points to Rp13,333 per dollar on Tuesday, Jan…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.46 percent or 62 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Monday, January…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,427 per dollar on Thursday, Janua…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 31 points from Rp13,397 per dollar to Rp13,428 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points from Rp13,405 per dollar to Rp13,397 p…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,474 per dollar to Rp13,40…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,498 per dollar to Rp13,474 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.32 percent or 42 points from Rp13,542 per dollar to Rp13,498 per …
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Setiba di rumah, Anda tentu berharap bisa merasakan kesejukan, sehingga istirahat menjadi lebih berk…
Growth in the eurozone shot up in 2017, putting Europe at the centre of a global recovery and on par with levels of expansion not …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.57 percent or 105.13 points to 6,575.49 on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has proposed three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candidates to undergo the House of Repr…
The UK government was under pressure Tuesday to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain wou…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,303 per dollar to Rp13,327 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 20.001 points to 6,680.619 on Monday, January 9, 2017.
The European Union trades with America "very unfairly", President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday, warnin…
US President Donald Trump will tell the Davos global elite on Friday that he wants free trade as long as it is "fair and reci…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.1 percent or 13 points from Rp13,290 per dollar to Rp13,303…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.69 percent or 45.29 points to 6,660.62 on Friday, January 26, 2018.