Indonesia's Growth Stood at 5.07% in 2017: BPS

Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has annnouced that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at 5.07 percent last year.



"It is near the target. It is the highest since 2014," said BPS chairman Suhariyanto in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.

From the production side, the highest growth was recorded by the services sector with 9.25 percen. From the consumption side, the highest growth was recorded by the goods and services export sector with 8.5 percent.Last quarter, Indonesia's economic growth increased by 5.19 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. However, the country's growth decreased by 1.70 compared to the third quarter of 2017."It stood at 5.19 percent year-on-year. It stood at -1.7 percent quarter-to-quarter," the BPS leader added.(WAH)