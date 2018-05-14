En
JISDOR Appreciates to RP13,976 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    14 Mei 2018 18:13 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 72 points to Rp13,976 per dollar on Monday, May 14, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points toRp13,973 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.16 percent or 9.68 points to 5947.16  in today's trading sesion.

Accoding to RTI Infokom, as many as 238 stocks were down, 134 were up and 125 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Forza Land Indonesia Tbk (FORZ), PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS) and PT Ristia Bintang Mahkotasejati Tbk (RBMS).


(WAH)

