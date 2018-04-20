En
Burger
JISDOR Depreciates 0.19%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    20 April 2018 17:59 WIB
JISDOR Depreciates 0.19%
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,804 per dollar on Friday, April 20, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by  0.78 percent or 108 points to Rp13,893 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 188 stocks were down, 159 were up and 142 were unchanged.

Some of the top losers were PT Tifa Finance Tbk (TIFA), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN) and PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).



(WAH)

