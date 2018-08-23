En
Burger
Military Officials Urged to Help Maintain Investment Cilimate

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    23 Agustus 2018 20:17 WIB
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Widodo S Yusuf)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Indonesian military to help maintain the country's invesment climate.

"If our country is not safe, investments won't come," said the media-savvy politician at the State Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

"We shouldn't tolerate any security threats. That is not appropriate," the former Jakarta governor added.

Total investment realization in Indonesia stood at Rp176.3 trillion in the second quarter of 2018. It only grew by 3.1 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

Foreign direct investment realization in Indonesia stood at Rp97.5 trillion last quarter. It sharply decreased by 12.9 percent compared to the same period last year.



(WAH)

