Garuda Indonesia Appoints New CEO

Jakarta: I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed Wednesday.



"According to the letter, he is the new leader," Garuda Indonesia commissioner Chairal Tanjung told reporters.

According to reports, the state-owned airline held a shareholders meeting this afternoon. Garuda Indonesia's stock price rose by 8.91 percent today.Popularly known as Ari Ashkara, he currently serves as the president director of Pelindo III. He once worked as a chief financial officer in Garuda Indonesia.Here are the new board of directors of Garuda Indonesia:1. President director: I Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra.2. Director of Commercial: Pikri llham Kurniansyah.3. Director of Cargo: Mohammad lqbal.4. Director of Operation: Bambang Adisurya Angkasa.5. Director of Financial and Risk Management: Fuad Rizal.6. Director of Human Capital: Hen Akhyar.7. Director of Maintenance: I Wayan Susena.8. Director of service: Nicodemus Panarung Lampe.(WAH)