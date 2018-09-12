Garuda Indonesia Appoints New CEO

Jakarta: I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed Wednesday.
"According to the letter, he is the new leader," Garuda Indonesia commissioner Chairal Tanjung told reporters.
Online motorcycle taxi drivers will not hold a rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games, Transportation Minister Budi …
Another body was found in the second day of search operation in the water off Puger, Jember, East Java, bringing the death t…
Another body was found after a fishing boat sank near Plawangan Puger beach, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018, bringin…
At least five people were killed after a fishing boat sank near Puger, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is optimistic the Indonesian economy could grow by 5.3 percent in 2019.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Indonesia-Korea Business Investment Forum during his two-day state visit to …
Indonesia’s foreign-exchange reserves stood at $117.9 billion in August 2018, decreasing by $0.4 billion compared to July 20…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo wants to boost economic ties between Indonesia and South Korea during his planned visit t…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Thursday ensured that the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has enough rice stoks to maintai…
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono strongly believes that 26 national strategic projects could be complet…
Pertamina Vice President Corporate Communication Adiatma Sardjito has confirmed the state oil and gas giant will keep its fuel pri…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said the weakening of rupiah is mainly affected by external factors.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday encouraged Indonesian people to buy locally-sourced products.