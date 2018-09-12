En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Garuda Indonesia Appoints New CEO

Annisa ayu artanti    •    12 September 2018 18:51 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Garuda Indonesia Appoints New CEO
The new board of directors of Garuda Indonesia (Photo:Medcom.id/Annisa Ayu)

Jakarta:  I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed Wednesday.

"According to the letter, he is the new leader," Garuda Indonesia commissioner Chairal Tanjung told reporters.

Baca juga
According to reports, the state-owned airline held a shareholders meeting this afternoon. Garuda Indonesia's stock price rose by 8.91 percent today.

Popularly known as Ari Ashkara, he currently serves as the president director of Pelindo III. He once worked as a chief financial officer in Garuda Indonesia.

Here are the new board of directors of Garuda Indonesia:
1. President director: I Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra.
2. Director of Commercial: Pikri llham Kurniansyah.
3. Director of Cargo: Mohammad lqbal.
4. Director of Operation: Bambang Adisurya Angkasa.
5. Director of Financial and Risk Management: Fuad Rizal.
6. Director of Human Capital: Hen Akhyar.
7. Director of Maintenance: I Wayan Susena.
8. Director of service: Nicodemus Panarung Lampe.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1736 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv