UAE Announces oOwnership, Visa Reforms to Lure Foreign Investors

JCI Drops 0.72% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    21 Mei 2018 13:17 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 0.72% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.13 percent or 10.39 points to 908.51 at the first sesssion.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 210 stocks were down, 135 were up an 124 were unchanged.

Some of top losers were PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Royal PRima Tbk (PRIM) tbk and PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL).

Some of the top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD) and PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY).


(WAH)

