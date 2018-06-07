China Offers to Buy $70 Billion of US Goods, Says Official

Beijing: China has offered to buy $70 billion worth of US goods if Washington drops plans to impose tariffs in return, an official in President Donald Trump's administration told AFP on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report.
Top Chinese economic advisor Liu He made the offer during weekend trade talks in Beijing with a US delegation led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
