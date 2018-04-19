JCI Up 35.9 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.



Meanwhile, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.59 percent or 6.13 points to 1,040.39 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 208 stocks were up, 145 were down and 130 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Tifa Finance Tbk (TIFA), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA).The top losers were PT Jaya Pari Steel Tbk (JPRS), PT Bekasi Asri Pemula Tbk (BAPA), PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA).In addition, today's transaction volume was 9.5 billion shares worth 7.48 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)