JCI Up 35.9 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Meanwhile, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.59 percent or 6.13 points to 1,040.39 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with exporters rising on a cheaper yen and the apparently limited impact of US-led strikes on…
Energy firms soared with oil prices in Asia on Wednesday but broader markets flitted between gains and losses after the previous d…
Asian markets rallied Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping eased worries over a simmering US trade war.
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday, as the yen eased modestly against the dollar, with investor sentiment hurt by falls on Wall St…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.13 percent or 8.16 points to 6,175.05 on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, propped up by a lower yen and gains on Wall Street, but traders appeared in wait-and-s…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 26.13 points to 6,183.23 on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Thursday, Apri…
China announced on Thursday it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from the United States, t…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,770 per dollar on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, Apri…