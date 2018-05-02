Apple Reports Higher Profits, Unveils Big Share Buyback

New York: Apple reported a hefty jump in second-quarter earnings Tuesday and unveiled a new $100 billion share buyback plan, alleviating worries about the iPhone's prospects and a hit from US-China trade tensions.
Apple shares rose decisively after the report, which beat analyst expectations in terms of profit and sales. The company notched higher revenues in all regions and across most product categories, although iPhone sales lagged expectations.
The Industry Ministry has revealed that United States tech firm Apple Inc. will invest in Indonesia's tech industry.
Samsung Electronics flagged Friday a first-quarter operating profit of 15.6 trillion won ($14.7 billion), a record for any three-m…
The Indonesian Communication and Information Ministry has revealed internet giant Facebook may face a Rp12 billion fine for violat…
The government has decided to form a National Industry Committee (KINAS) to be ready for the digital era brought about by the 4th …
Facebook troubles worsened late Thursday with the leak of a two-year-old memo from a high-ranking executive hinting that the socia…
Facebook on Wednesday launched a fresh effort to quell the firestorm over the hijacking of personal data, once again unveiling new…
The governor of Arizona on Monday put the brakes on Uber's self-driving car program in that state, citing "disturbing and…
Twitter on Monday announced a ban on ads for initial offerings of cryptocurrency or sales of virtual currency tokens, sending the …
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed Wednesday to "step up" to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a sn…
It was one of hundreds of cute questionnaires that were shared widely on Facebook and other social media, like "Which Pokemon…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged the country's petroleum industry to boost its oil and gas p…
The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 1.36 million tourists in March 2018, rising by 28.76 compared to the s…
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve is not expected to change interest rates on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks edged up slightly Tuesday in quiet trade during Japan's Golden Week holiday period.
The EU said Monday it was "prepared" for US President Donald Trump imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,877 per dollar on Monday, April …