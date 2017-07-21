Bank Indonesia's Benchmark Rate Maintained at 4.75%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia maintained the central bank's 7-day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.75 percent this month.
"The decision is consistent with Bank Indonesia’s efforts to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability, while considering the dynamics of global and domestic economy," Bank Indonesia spokesperson Arbonas Hutabarat said during a press conference on Thursday evening.
Financial authorities have predicted higher foreign capital inflows in the second semester of 2017.
