Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

JCI Down 0.612%

Jokowi to Inaugurate KEK Mandalika

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Jokowi Urges SOEs to Fulfill Local Content Requirements

Jokowi to Inaugurate KEK Mandalika

Suci Sedya Utami    •    01 Agustus 2017 19:54 WIB
tourism
Jokowi to Inaugurate KEK Mandalika
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inaugurate the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (KEK Mandalika) in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara in the near future.

"KEK Mandalika will be ready in the end of the month," Coordinating Mnister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"The special economic zone will be inaugurated by President Jokowi," he added.

The project is developed by PT Indonesia Tourim Development Corporation. It is designed for agrotourism industry. 

The project costs around USD169 million. It covers more than 1,000 hectares of land.

The government has named 11 special economic zones, including KEK Mandalika, KEK Palu, KEK Lhokseumawe, KEK Bintan and KEK Karimun.


(WAH)

