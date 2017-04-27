En
Burger

Most Popular

US, Mexico and Canada Agree to

US, Mexico and Canada Agree to "Swiftly" Renegotiate NAFTA: White House

Australia to Restrict Gas Exports As Energy Crisis Bites

Australia to Restrict Gas Exports As Energy Crisis Bites

Batam to Attract 1.7 Million Foreign Visitors This Year

Batam to Attract 1.7 Million Foreign Visitors This Year

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Batam to Attract 1.7 Million Foreign Visitors This Year

Anwar Sadat Guna    •    27 April 2017 13:19 WIB
tourism
En Business (En)
Batam to Attract 1.7 Million Foreign Visitors This Year
Batam Island (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Batam: The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.

"We expect 1.7 million foreign tourists this year," Batam Tourism Agency head Febrialin said on Wednesday.

Baca juga
"Not only from Singapore and Malaysia," Febrialin  said.

Batam has various tourist attractions. The island has a lot of maritime attractions, historic sites and shopping places.

Batam has sufficient tourist accomodations. The island has 230 hotels, five international ports and an international airport.

"We will also have several events and exhibitions," Febrialin said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0548 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv