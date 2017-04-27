Batam to Attract 1.7 Million Foreign Visitors This Year

Metrotvnews.com, Batam: The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.



"We expect 1.7 million foreign tourists this year," Batam Tourism Agency head Febrialin said on Wednesday.

"Not only from Singapore and Malaysia," Febrialin said.Batam has various tourist attractions. The island has a lot of maritime attractions, historic sites and shopping places.Batam has sufficient tourist accomodations. The island has 230 hotels, five international ports and an international airport."We will also have several events and exhibitions," Febrialin said.(WAH)