Govt Disbands Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

JCI Down 0.27% in First Session

Jokowi Refuses to Comment on Setya Novanto's Case

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    19 Juli 2017 12:47 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 0.27% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached 5.01 billion shares worth around 2.99 trillion rupiah.

As many as 141 stocks were up, 151 stocks were down and 113 stocks were unchanged.

The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 4.022 points or 0.412 percent to 971.987 points today.

The top losers were PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk (LPGI), PT Astra Otoparts Tbk (AUTO) and PT Lion Metal Works Tbk (LION).

The top gainers were PT Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA), PT Nusantara Pelabuhan Handal Tbk and PT Bintang Oto Global Tbk.


(WAH)

