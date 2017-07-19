JCI Down 0.27% in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached 5.01 billion shares worth around 2.99 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 10.912 points or 0.188 percent to 5,830.044 points on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.806 points or 0.793 percent to 5,819.132 points on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Wall Street stocks finished little changed Tuesday, rebounding from a mid-session swoon sparked by unease over Donald Trump Jr'…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.820 points or 0.032 percent to 5,773.326 points on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Asian markets on Tuesday built on the previous day's rally after a broadly positive lead from Europe and Wall Street, while tr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 43.287 points or 0.744 percent to 5,771.506 points on Monday, July 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 34.782 points or 0.595 percent to 5,814.793 points on Friday, July 7, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 24.521 points or 0.421 percent to 5,849,575 points on Thursday, July 6, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 40.310 points or 0.687 percent to 5,825.054 points on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Asian markets fell again Wednesday as nervous traders shifted towards safe havens on concerns about North Korea's latest sabre…
The government will propose the rupiah redenomination bill to the House of Representatives's Legislation Committee (Baleg) in …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 28.011 points or 0.480 percent to 5,813.269 points on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points to Rp13,313 per US dollar on Monday, Jul…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.485 points or 0.163 percent to 5,841.280 points on Monday, July 17, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced the country's gini ratio reached 0.393 in March 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded the country's poverty rate reached 10.64 percent in September 2…
Indonesia's Central statistics Agency (BPS) reported the country's trade surplus reached USD1.63 billion in June 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.547 points or 0.027 percent to 5,833.342 points in the end of the First session.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 5 points to Rp13,347 per dollar on Friday, July 14…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.751 points or 0.030 percent to 5,831.795 points on Friday, July 14, 2017.