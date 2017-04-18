En
IDX to Close on Jakarta Runoff Election Day

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    18 April 2017 12:50 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election on Wednesday.

The goverment issued a presidental decree last week. It decided that the election day is a local public holiday.

IDX held a meeting on Tuesday morning. It decided that the election day is a bourse holiday.

"April 19, 2017 is a bourse holiday," IDX announced.

Previously, IDX trading and membership director Alpino Kianjaya said that the bourse will open on the election day.



(WAH)

