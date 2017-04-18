IDX to Close on Jakarta Runoff Election Day

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election on Wednesday.
The goverment issued a presidental decree last week. It decided that the election day is a local public holiday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,329 per dollar on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,326 per dollar on Tuesday from Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday from Rp13,316 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated to Rp13.316 per dollar on Thursday from Rp13,323 per dollar on W…
President Joko Widodo has selected 14 Financial Services Authority (OJK) commissioner candidates.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,323 per dollar on Wednesday from Rp13,314 per dollar on Monday…
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following reported remarks by the US treasury secretary that a…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.23 billion in March 2017.
The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will open on the Jakarta gubernatorial election day, IDX trading and membership director Alpino…
China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017, government data showed Monday, beating expectations in the late…
Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.
The Bali provincial administration has approved the floating airport project in the north side of Bali.