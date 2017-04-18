JCI Rises 0.52%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 23.9 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 14.3 trillion rupiah.

As many as 150 stocks were up, 150 stocks were down and 120 stocks were stagnant.The LQ45 index increased by 0.779 percent to 923.995 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) increased by 0.493 percent to 717.365 points.The property sector increased by 1.175 percent to 508.090 points. The finance sector increased by 1.106 percent to 875.742 points.