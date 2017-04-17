En
IDX to stay Open on Jakarta Election Day

Annisa ayu artanti    •    17 April 2017 14:00 WIB
regional election
En Business (En)
IDX to stay Open on Jakarta Election Day
Illustration (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will open on the Jakarta gubernatorial election day, IDX trading and membership director Alpino Kianjaya said on Monday.

"We will stay open ," Alpino stated.

"We should serve the public," Alpino added.

The Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff will be held on Wednesday. It will be competed by basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

The Jakarta General Election commission has recorded more than seven million voters. It has prepared more than 13 thousand polling stations.




 


(WAH)

