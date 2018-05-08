Jakarta Economy Grows 6.02% in Q1 2018

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia reported on Tuesday the Jakarta economy grew 6.02 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018.



According to the central bank, the number was higher than the 5.88 percent year-on-year recorded in the previous quarter. However, it was lower than the 6.48 percent year-on-year recorded in the same quarter last year.

"This acceleration is in line with our initial estimation," Bank Indonesia's representative for Jakarta Trisno Nugroho in a written statement received by Medcom.id.Moroever, the growth was supported by rising investments. In addition, it was also affected by the upcoming Asian Games."Especially visiting athletes and officials during trials ahead of the Asian Games," said Bank Indonesia's representative for Jakarta Trisno Nugroho in a written statement received by Medcom.id.The 2018 Asian Games will be held from August 18-August 2 in Jakarta and Palembang. It will be attended by more than 15 thousand athletes from 45 countries.(WAH)