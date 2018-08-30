En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

RI's Economy to Grow by 5.16% This Year: Bank Mandiri Economist

Eko Nordiansyah    •    30 Agustus 2018 18:39 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
RI's Economy to Grow by 5.16% This Year: Bank Mandiri Economist
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: Bank Mandiri chief economist Anton Gunawan has predicted that the Indonesian economy would grow by 5.16 percent this year.

"The household consumption was quite high in the second quarter of 2018," he told reporters on Thursday.

Baca juga
"Our imports are still higher than our exports," he added.

The Central Statistic Agency (BPS) earlier announced a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The agency also recorded a cumulative growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018.

In terms of expenditure, the highest growth was achieved by Consumption Expenditures of Non-Profit Institutions Serving Household (PK-LNPRT) at 8.71 percent. In terms of production, the highest growth was achieved by Other Services field at 9.22 percent.

Spatially, provinces in Java island is the biggest contributors of the country's GDP which was 58.61 percent. In the meantime, provinces in Sumatra island is the second largest contributors which was 21.54 percent.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0858 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv