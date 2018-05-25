Govt to Launch One Single Submission System This Month: Darmin

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submission (OSS) system in the near future.



OSS is intended to simplify investment regulations in all levels. It is expected to boost investement growth in the countrty.

"We want to launch the program before the end of the month," said the respected economist at his office on Friday, May 25, 2018.The system will be monitored by the Investment coordinating Board (BKPM). It will be immplemented by a national task force."The national task force will consist of 530 regencies, 34 provinces and 60 ministries/agencies," BKPM head Thomas Lembong added.The government has issued a number of economic policy packages in the past few years. It also has agreed investment cooperation with various countries.(WAH)