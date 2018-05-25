Govt to Launch One Single Submission System This Month: Darmin

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submission (OSS) system in the near future.
OSS is intended to simplify investment regulations in all levels. It is expected to boost investement growth in the countrty.
The Agriculture Ministry has prepared enough staple food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.
Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wedne…
Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at $124.9 billion in the end of April 2018, lower than $126.0 billion recorded in …
The Indonesia Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and China Development Bank (CDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed Friday, as Bank of England gover…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 35.02 points to 5981.55 before break on Friday.
A federal court jury on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features in a patent case dat…
Car behemoth Volkswagen warned Thursday against "one-sided protectionism" after the United States said it was considerin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.