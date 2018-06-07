JCI Up 0.38% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.38 percent or 23.06 points to 6,092.77 before break on Thursday.



The index o 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.5 percent or 4.83 points to 974.28 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 200 stocks were up, 137 were down and 120 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI), PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (Wood), PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS) and PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS).The top losers were PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM), PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG), Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY).(WAH)