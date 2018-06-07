JCI Up 0.38% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.38 percent or 23.06 points to 6,092.77 before break on Thursday.
The index o 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.5 percent or 4.83 points to 974.28 at the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 46.62 points to 6,030.2 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.46 percent or 27.47 points to 5,983.59 on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.92 percent or 55.46 points to 5955.59 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent or 57.27 points to 6,011.06 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
China has offered to buy $70 billion worth of US goods if Washington drops plans to impose tariffs in return, an official in Presi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.06 percent or 3.48 points to 6,085.31 before break on Wednesday.
While Egypt's economy is displaying the green shoots of recovery, citizens are enduring relentless price rises covering everyt…
Australia's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of this year, with exports and business inventories risin…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.23 percent or 73.97 points to 6,088.79 on Tuesday June 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 49.7 points to 6,064.52 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.52 percent or 31.23 points to 6,014.82 on Monday, June 4, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has confirmed his ministry will launch the online single submission (OS…