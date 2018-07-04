JCI Slighly Up in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.18 percent or 10.01 points to 5,643.94 before break on Wednesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.64 percent or 5.61 points to 888.45 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, 106 stocks were up, 252 were down and 101 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Trimuda Nuansa Citra Tbk (TNCA), PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), Pt Sentul City Tbk (BKSL) and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI).The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk (BULL), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP) and PT Bank Permata Tbk (BNLI).(WAH)