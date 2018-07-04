En
Burger

Most Popular

JCI Slighly Up in First Session

JCI Slighly Up in First Session

Fresh Navy Video Shows Thai Cave Boys in

Fresh Navy Video Shows Thai Cave Boys in "Good Health"

Shortage of Vets Spells Misery for Karachi Zoo Animals

Shortage of Vets Spells Misery for Karachi Zoo Animals

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Charged with Corruption

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Charged with Corruption

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Slighly Up in First Session

   •    04 Juli 2018 12:54 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Slighly Up in First Session
Illustration (Photo:MI/Usman)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.18 percent or 10.01 points to 5,643.94 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.64 percent or 5.61 points to 888.45 at the end of the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, 106 stocks were up, 252 were down and 101 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Trimuda Nuansa Citra Tbk (TNCA), PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), Pt Sentul City Tbk (BKSL) and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI).

The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk (BULL), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP) and PT Bank Permata Tbk (BNLI).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1426 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv