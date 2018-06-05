JCI Soars 1.23 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.23 percent or 73.97 points to 6,088.79 on Tuesday June 5, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.22 percent or 11.7 points to 973.87 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 12.98 billion shares worth 10.84 trillion rupiahs.In addition, 180 stocks were up, 216 were down and 109 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKM), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT Duta Intidaya Tbk (DAYA), PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR).The top losers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Indomobil Multi Jasa Tbk (IMJS), PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK) and PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN).Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.11 percent or 15 points to Rp13,887 per dollar today.According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,880 per dollar as of 04:57 AM EDT or 03:57 PM Jakarta time.(WAH)