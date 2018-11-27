Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar Toll Road Will be Completed Soon: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that a number of transportion infrastructure projects would be completed in the near future.



"The Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar toll road would be operational during Lebaran holiday," President Jokowi said during a business forum on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

"The Makassar New Port will be inaugurated in January 2019," President Jokowi said.Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)