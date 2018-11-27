En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar Toll Road Will be Completed Soon: Jokowi

Suci Sedya Utami    •    27 November 2018 17:54 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar Toll Road Will be Completed Soon: Jokowi
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Amiruddin)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that a number of transportion infrastructure projects would be completed in the near future.

"The Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar toll road would be operational during Lebaran holiday," President Jokowi said during a business forum on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Baca juga
"The Makassar New Port will be inaugurated in January 2019," President Jokowi said.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1198 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv